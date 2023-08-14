The Anna Shaw Children’s Institute will host the eighth annual North Georgia Autism Conference on Friday, Oct. 27, at the Dalton Convention Center.
Registration is open by visiting hamiltonhealth.com/autism.
Keynote speakers will include Rodney Kellum, author and inspirational speaker, and Stephanie O. Hubach, a mother, research fellow in disability ministry and author of “Same Lake, Different Boat” and “Parenting and Disabilities.”
“We are excited to continue our mission in providing a well-rounded conference with presentations to help increase functional skill development and decrease behavioral challenges to ensure individuals with autism can live enriched, successful lives,” said Lindsey Coker, educational resource coordinator. “By bringing speakers such as these, the North Georgia Autism Conference can continue to be viewed as the premier conference in the region.”
The event is intended for parents, caregivers, educators, professionals, medical providers, young adults on the autism spectrum, self-advocates and other interested individuals.
If you would like to attend this event and need assistance with interpretation services and/or auxiliary aids, please indicate when registering.
There are still some slots for presenting. Those interested in presenting may visit hamiltonhealth.com/conferencepresentations.
For more information, please contact Coker at lcoker@hhcs.org.
