The Anna Shaw Children’s Institute will host an open house for the facility’s gift shop, TreeTop Treasures, on Friday, Aug. 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The address is 1201 Burleyson Road.
Attendees should use the lower level entrance.
The event will include a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m., opportunity for shopping and refreshments (lemonade and cookies). Institute tours will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
TreeTop Treasures carries specialty items, including sensory-friendly toys, educational toys, therapy tools, special needs supplies, weighted blankets, puzzles, books, gifts and more.
