The Anna Shaw Children’s Institute (ASCI) recently received a surprise Christmas donation. Larry McDaniel, owner of Broken Arrow Tattoos, completed a toy drive with his clients. He donated a full truck bed and back seat full of toys for children to use in therapy. “Sometimes Santa brings deliveries early, and in the bed of a pickup truck,” said Terri Woodruff, ASCI executive director. “He (McDaniel) was so kind and so excited to pull together all of these toys for the children. His donation is very appreciated!” From left are McDaniel, Brooke Mullins (ASCI front office supervisor) and Krista Rogers (ASCI care navigator).