Social learning is the focus of Get Along Group, a summer social learning camp for children and their peers, at the Anna Shaw Children’s Institute.
A camp for children ages 5 to 7 will be from June 7-11 from 9 to 11 a.m., and a camp for children ages 8 to 11 will be June 14-18 from 9 to 11 a.m.
Camp directors will utilize a social learning program based on Social Thinking, a methodology created by Michelle Garcia Winner (www.socialthinking.com), a speech and language pathologist in San Jose, California.
Jessica Truelove, a nurse navigator for the Anna Shaw Children’s Institute, and Jennifer Bray, a social worker for the institute, are co-coordinators for the camps.
“This is a great opportunity to take the next step in social interaction,” said Truelove.
During the camps, instructors will discuss strategies for social communication and interaction between peers.
“The curriculum is designed to be fun and effective,” Bray said.
The cost is $100 per child. Those who would like to attend and need assistance with interpretation services and/or auxiliary aids are requested to indicate so when registering. Please register by calling (706) 226-8911.
