The Anna Shaw Children’s Institute, 1201 Burleyson Road, will hold a make-and-take workshop on visual supports for home use on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 9 a.m. to noon.
This workshop is designed for parents, grandparents and guardians of children with communication disorders.
Lynn Sams, speech therapist; Laurie Shaw, speech therapist; and Laura Ogas, music therapist, will facilitate the program.
The institute follows U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for screening, social distancing and masking to ensure the health and safety of participants. To receive assistance with interpretation services and/or auxiliary aids during this event, please let the institute know when registering.
The cost is $10 per family. Cash and checks will be accepted. Scholarships are available for the first 10 families who request them.
Space is limited. Please RSVP by Sept. 2 by calling (706) 226-8911.
