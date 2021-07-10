Annalee Harlan to seek reelection to the Dalton City Council

Dalton City Council member Annalee Harlan has announced that she will seek reelection in the Nov. 2, 2021, city election.
“We still have so much I want to help accomplish for the city of Dalton,” Harlan said. “My contributions on the City Council are not complete.”
Harlan’s campaign will focus on her experience in public safety and healthcare and her time already served on the council as her main qualifications for reelection.
“Through my experience in the healthcare sector and as a small business owner, as well as my track record on the City Council, I believe I am most qualified to continue carrying our city forward,” Harlan said.
“During my first term we have accomplished so much. We reduced city taxes by 10%, initiated large improvements to our recreational facilities, have begun a revitalization project of the Market Street area and made significant investments in improving stormwater management. I am energized and dedicated to continuing this progress,” Harlan said.
With the announcement, Harlan is releasing her priorities for the next four years. She plans to continue the progress the council has made, including infrastructure investments, stormwater management, recreational facility upgrades and quality-of-life improvements. She will also continue a focus on public safety excellence.
“I believe if we do these things now, make the investments and continue making our city more efficient, providing better services to the taxpayer, we will position Dalton for an even brighter future to come,” said Harlan.
“I’m going to run a grassroots campaign that’s centered on voter engagement,” Harlan said. “As a member of the City Council, I know that I represent the form of government that is closest to the people, and that is exactly where I plan to be. As I have done over the last six months with the city of Dalton vaccination campaigns, I am going to continue building relationships across the community. This November, I ask for your vote for City Council, Ward 2.”
In Dalton, all registered voters who live in the city are eligible to vote in this election. Council positions are elected citywide but serve in the ward they are elected for.
To learn more about Harlan’s campaign, you can visit www.facebook.com/annalee.harlan.council.
Harlan joined the council in January 2018. A fourth-generation Daltonian, Harlan served her community for 12 years as a paramedic prior to starting a healthcare services company in 2017. Harlan graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business management from Bryan College. She is a member of Dalton First United Methodist Church.
As a council member, Harlan is appointed to the Trade Center Authority board, the council's Municipal Court liaison, a member of the city Finance and Administration Committee and the council's liaison to the Public Safety Commission and to the Downtown Dalton Development Authority.
