Annual barbecue to raise funds for local charitable works

The United Methodist Men's Fellowship of Chatsworth First United Methodist Churchl hold their annual chicken plate barbecue on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Cherokee and 4th streets in Chatsworth from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year there will be the same great grilled chicken, same larger grills and same fast service. Drive-thru pickup is also available.
The "super-secret special sauce" makes this chicken the "Best Grilled Chicken in Murray County." The meal includes half a chicken, slaw, beans and bread for $7. Drive-thru, dine-in or carry-out. Deliveries can be made for orders of six or more plates. Walk-ins are welcome. Call (706) 695-3211 for information or advance tickets. Funds raised will be used for charitable works in and about Chatsworth.
"We are grateful for all of our community's support over the years," organizers said. "Thank you so much on behalf of the charities you support."
