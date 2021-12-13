CHATSWORTH — Though she now resides in Dalton, Murray County High School alumna Jennifer Pierce never misses the North Georgia Mountain Christmas Parade that heralds the holidays in downtown Chatsworth.
"I still come every year," said Pierce, who attended Thursday with her husband, Ricky, and their five children. "When I was in high school (chorus), I was in the parade, and it's fun to see" the next generation of chorus members in the parade each year.
"I'm also really excited for band," she said. "Now there's two high schools" — Murray County and North Murray — "so there's two bands," which is even better.
"It's good entertainment for (the kids)," Ricky Pierce said. "They get excited about it, (especially) Santa and the Grinch."
The Grinch is also a favorite of Trinity McKee, a current Murray County High student, she said.
"I'm a very Christmas person, so I come (to this parade) almost every year."
"I like to see everything," the sophomore added. "A lot of people I go to school with are in it, too."
She persuaded Logan Brown to attend this year for the first time, he said.
"She said it was going on Thursday, and I felt bad, because I haven't been to it (before)."
Murray County residents Jason and Amber Yarbrough brought their children, Kanyon, 5, and Jaci, 2, and it was "Jaci's first one," Jason said. They're looking forward to "everything."
The children were particularly enthusiastic about Santa Claus, and "I just like watching them" enjoy the proceedings, Amber Yarbrough said. "We wanted to show this to our kids."
There was also plenty of candy for children — and perhaps a few adults — courtesy of those in the 32nd annual parade, the theme of which was "Christmas Joy and Peace on Earth."
"We have 358 bags of candy to toss out tonight," said Chelsey Harper, who threw candy while dressed as one of Santa's helpers alongside her mother, Deborah Satterfield, who was similarly costumed. "We spent three hours bagging candy (Wednesday) night."
Both were part of the United RV Centers delegation, "a locally-owned family business" in Chatsworth for more than three decades, Satterfield said. And as a local, family business, participating in the annual parade is important.
"We love it," she said. "Especially now, we have to have this."
It's "nice to see so many people still getting festive," said Chelsey Harper. "It's a great turnout tonight."
Harper's only minor complaint about the evening was the chill in the air, she said with a chuckle. Her costume was "more comfortable than it is warm."
