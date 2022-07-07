Spring Place is one of the oldest towns in all of Northwest Georgia and will be “cleaned up” on Saturday, July 16. The Spring Place Ruritan Club, serving the community for more than 70 years, is sponsoring a work day at the spring that gives the town its name. Residents are also encouraged to pick up litter along the roadways.
Volunteers will meet at the spring, located at the end of Lucy Hill School Street which is off Ellijay Street, at 9 a.m. They will clean out the spring; do some pruning; scrub picnic tables, markers and signs; and perform other tasks to make the place look better.
This spring was used by Native Americans for centuries and then the students at the Moravian Mission which opened in 1801. Through the next 150 years the site was home to a succession of schools including the Lucy Hill Institute and then was home to the old Spring Place Elementary School gymnasium.
The property, still owned by the Murray County school system, has long been a place where people got together, from school groups, civic organizations, historical societies and families who use the picnic shed there for reunions and birthday parties.
Spring Place was designated the seat of government for a much larger Murray County in 1833. County offices moved to Chatsworth after a controversial election in 1913. Today, Spring Place is a Georgia Historic Township and is also a historic district on the National Register of Historic Places, which reminds all that it is significant not just to local residents but to all.For more information, contact Tim Howard at (706) 695-2740.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.