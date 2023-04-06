The Dalton Flower Show returns in May to the Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N. Fredrick St.
Anyone may enter and all ages from young children through older adults are invited to participate. There are no fees to enter this community and family flower show.
Bring your entries to the community center on Thursday, May 4, with horticulture entries brought in from 4 and 6 p.m. On Friday, May 5, entries in design and arrangements should be brought in from 8 and 9:30 a.m. Judging is from 10 a.m. and noon. The public may visit the show on Friday, May 5, from 1 to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Flower Show Committee asks that all entries be picked up by 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. Flyers with details on how to enter the show can be picked up at the Whitfield County Senior Center (302 Cappes St.) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To enter, call Brelinda Bolles at (706) 226-2154 or (706) 264-7461 or contact her at brelindabolles@gmail.com.
Flower Show committee members include Brelinda Bolles, Richard Bolles, Don Cope, Laurie Cope, Janie DuBose, Mike DuBose, Julie Dyer, John Hager, Mary Huddelson, Jeane Jones, Joanne Lewis, Charlotte Schuyt, Kathryn Sellers and Livia Willams.
