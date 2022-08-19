The Creative Arts Guild’s Annual Festival of Fine Arts and Crafts brings regional artists to the Guild for a weekend full of exciting arts experiences.
Featured are an Outdoor Artist Market, a juried Indoor Gallery Exhibit, a performance tent with live music each day and free multicultural experiences and activities for kids in the Children's Hill area.
Festival kicks off on Friday, Sept. 16, from 7 to 9 p.m. with a ticketed Festival Preview Party + Taste of Dalton, which features beverages and a tasting menu of delicious foods from local restaurants.
The Preview Party also serves as an artist reception for all Gallery Exhibit artists and a first opportunity for attendees to view and purchase from the exhibit. Patrons will be encouraged to vote for their favorite piece to be considered for the People’s Choice award.
Festival Preview Party + Taste of Dalton will be on the grounds of the Guild amidst the fabulous Robert T. Webb Sculpture Garden and surrounded by a delightful atmosphere of live Latin jazz by Willie Ziavino and the C.O.T. Band.
Preview Party tickets are $55 and are on sale. Tickets also include beverages of your choice at one of several bars. You can purchase tickets at https://bit.ly/22FestivalPreviewPartyTOD.
For your convenience the Dalton Trolley will be making event parking easy. Park at Dalton First Baptist Church and ride in comfort to and from the Guild.
