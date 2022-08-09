The annual Kennedy Carter Dinner is Saturday, Aug. 20, at 6 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center in Dalton, bringing together Democrats from around North Georgia and state candidates for lively conversation and old-fashioned barbecue. The event is co-hosted by Whitfield, Murray and Gordon county democratic committees.
Featured speakers are Marcus Flowers, the Democratic nominee for the 14th U.S. Congressional District; State Rep. William Boddie Jr., the Democratic nominee for state labor commissioner; and State Rep. Bee Nguyen, the Democratic nominee for Georgia secretary of state.
Event proceeds fund election cycle activities in Whitfield, Murray and Gordon counties. Participants may also contribute to the Trinity United Methodist Church food pantry at the event.
Tickets are available for individuals as well as Friend, Champion and Defender sponsorship levels.
Tickets may be purchased at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/2022kc or by calling (706) 264-2789. Those planning to attend are asked to respond by Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.