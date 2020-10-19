ChristChurch Presbyterian will hold its annual Kirkin’ o’ the Tartans service this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. More than 50 individual clan tartans will be presented and blessed.
Special bagpipe music by the Chattanooga Pipe Band will be part of the worship service and afterward in the church courtyard.
Bagpipes are very popular in the United States, but they are also an important traditional musical instrument of Scotland. The old Scot clans took great pride in their bagpipers, and the reputation of a clan was often based on the abilities of its pipers.
The colorful tradition of Highland dress is the symbol most often associated with Scotland. For centuries, tartans were part of the everyday attire of the Highland people, and they became recognized as a symbol of clan kinship. Anyone who has an article of clothing made with your clan tartan is encouraged to wear it.
“Kirk” is the old Scot word for “church.” The Kirkin’ o’ the Tartans was introduced in the United States by the Rev. Dr. Peter Marshall in 1941 at New York Avenue Presbyterian Church in Washington, D.C. The ceremony is intended to celebrate the Scottish heritage of the Presbyterian Church. It is a service of rededication to that heritage and to our devotion to God and country. ChristChurch also emphasizes the importance of family participation in the celebration by encouraging families to carry the tartan of their Scot ancestors.
The community is invited to worship and to celebrate in this special service with members of ChristChurch at 510 S. Tibbs Road in Dalton. Social distancing measures will be observed, with every other pew closed off and family units sitting 6 feet from one another. Masks are required when entering and exiting.
For more information, contact the ChristChurch Presbyterian office at (706) 529-2911.
