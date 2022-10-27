The Levi Circle hosts the 12th annual Forever Family 5K and 1-mile races on Saturday at 9 a.m. at Tunnel Hill First Baptist Church. The event benefits foster and adoptive families. Register to run or walk at www.levicircle.org.
The 5K and 1-miler are stroller-friendly. The event is costume-friendly with candy stops along the route, will have fun inflatables for the kids and there will be a J103 live radio broadcast
The Levi Circle is a nonprofit organization that provides spiritual and financial support to families in the adoption process. The Levi Circle started in 2010 and also pays Division of Family and Children Services adoptions, provides diaper bags to our local hospital for families in need, hosts widow events and helps widows with needs.
The group has helped over 50 forever families and given over $270,000 in funds whether that be furniture, clothes, diapers, strollers, car seats, etc. The group has helped several widows as well, one with hearing aids, railing on a porch, tree removal, etc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.