Annual Lions Club $10,000 Giveaway/Steak Dinner is in November

The Dalton Lions Club is having its annual $10,000 Giveaway/Steak Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 20.
The event will be at the North Georgia Fairgrounds. Tickets are $100, which entitles the holder to a steak dinner for two with all the trimmings catered by Outback Steakhouse of Dalton.
The meal will be served between 5 and 6 p.m. and the drawing will begin at 6. The drawing is a “reverse draw down,” and the final ticket drawn wins the grand prize of $10,000. There will be other cash prizes and numerous other door prizes awarded throughout the evening. You do not have to be present to win the grand prize.
The Dalton Lions Club uses the proceeds from the giveaway and other fundraisers for a number of charitable projects, including the purchase of eyeglasses for schoolchildren and others who are less fortunate in Dalton and Whitfield County. The club provides for more than 300 pairs of eyeglasses each year for these recipients. The club also pays for eye surgery and hearing aids for the indigent in Dalton and Whitfield County.
Lions clubs all over Georgia join together to support the Georgia Lions Lighthouse in Decatur and the Camp for the Blind in Waycross. The Lighthouse is very instrumental in arranging for cataract surgeries, artificial eyes and help with other eye malfunctions for Georgians in financial need.
The Camp for the Blind provides personal growth experiences for children, teens and adults with visual handicaps through the use of recreational and rehabilitation programs in a year-round setting.
For more information about the dinner and the giveaway or information about the Dalton Lions Club and its activities, you can contact any Lions Club member or club President Marie Ervin at (770) 547-4336.
“The Dalton Lions Club could not support the many organizations we do without the continued support of caring people in Dalton and Whitfield County and businesses like Outback restaurant in Dalton,” Ervin said.
