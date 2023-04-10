The annual Senior Expo hosted by the Whitfield County Senior Center is Tuesday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N. Fredrick St.
This event offers opportunities for older adults to meet and interact with professionals from diverse disciplines. Agencies, businesses, assisted living, healthcare, hospice, Medicare and other professionals whose focus and purpose is to support, educate and guide older adults as they age will attend in person for the public to meet.
There will be a bingo game with prizes donated by vendors.
This event is free. Lunch is offered at no charge. However, you must sign up by calling the senior center at (706) 278-3700. The deadline is Friday, April 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.