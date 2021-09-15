Annual 'Smiley' Gregg Memorial Benefit Concert set for Sunday in Dalton

Dalton First United Methodist Church presents the 24th annual L.N. "Smiley" Gregg Memorial Benefit Concert Sunday at 6 p.m. in the church sanctuary.
This year's presentation of "The Bridegroom and the Bride" is a program of opera, spirituals and gospel music selections and will be followed by a wedding cake reception in the atrium. This concert includes a community choir, guest choristers and King's Cadence Male Quartet.
Directed by Kelly Stultz; Matt McNeill, piano and organ; Sigrid Luther, guest pianist; Jim Burdick, fiddle; Tom D'Angelo, bass; and Leslie Eichleberger, cello.This concert is free and open to the public. Donations will be taken to benefit Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Northwest Georgia Mountains and Habitat for Humanity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.