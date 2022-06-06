“Spring Place on the Move” is the theme for the 25th annual Spring Place Community Festival, set for Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Old Spring Place Methodist Church.
A used book sale, breakfast biscuits, a bake sale, an indoor flea market, a “travel” raffle and other activities will begin at 8 a.m.
Highlighting the day is the auction including artist prints, collectibles and historical memorabilia, furniture, rugs, antiques and gift cards donated by area businesses. The outdoor auction begins at 10.
The festival is co-sponsored by the Spring Place Ruritan Club. Pictures and artifacts relating to the transportation history of the area will be the featured display along with antique cars with unique ties to Spring Place and Murray County.
Proceeds from the festival will go to the church preservation fund of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society. For more information, call (706) 695-2740 or (706) 264-3968.
