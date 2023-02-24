The Creative Arts Guild proudly announces the opening of its 60th annual Student Arts Expo on Friday, March 3, at its facility at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton.
March is Arts in Education Month at the Guild. The Student Arts Expo is a big part of the celebration and is the feature of the Gallery Opening and Artist Reception for the expo. Join us from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for light refreshments plus a student dance performance, “When We Were Young,” at 5:45 p.m. The dance, choreographed by the seven dancers in Ballet Dalton’s Master Tier Program, presents kids becoming teenagers and wishing they had just a little more time in childhood. Each dancer contributed movements and feelings to the choreography to make it unique and personal.
The reception and exhibit viewing are free and open to the public.
About the Student Arts Expo
Each year all Whitfield County, city of Dalton and Murray County public, private and homeschool students ages pre-k to high school are invited to exhibit individual art. All forms of two-dimensional and three-dimensional art are accepted. Ribbons for first, second, third and honorable mention will be awarded on March 3 before the exhibit officially opens that evening.
Also, school classrooms will exhibit collaborative work in the Art Together project. The winning collaborative project in each age group will receive a $100 cash award to be used for an artist-in-residence fee, art supplies or other classroom art resources during the school year.
Spigel Prize
A highlight of the expo is the Bernice Spigel Prize for Excellence in the Visual Arts. Any public, private or homeschooled senior residing or attending school in Dalton or Whitfield or Murray counties is eligible for this coveted award. The prize was created to honor Bernice Spigel, the Creative Arts Guild's first executive director, and her amazing advocacy for the arts in our community and as a way to encourage talented young people in Dalton, Whitfield County and Murray County to explore the arts.
All student work will be displayed in the Guild’s Gallery FIVE20 and Gallery One11. The Student Arts Expo 2023 will be on display March 3 through March 28, allowing time for families, friends and the public to see the artwork. The galleries are open to the public Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Please plan to visit the Guild to see the phenomenal student work and to support our future artists. You may contact Amanda Walker (amandaw@creativeartsguild.org) or call the Guild to schedule field trips (706-278-0168).
