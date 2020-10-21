Annual watershed cleanup set for Saturday

Volunteers will fan out to eight locations across the region on Saturday for the annual Conasauga River Watershed Clean-up, and last year's effort earned the group the 2019 Diversity of Partnerships Award from the state of Georgia's Rivers Alive organization.
"It's a continual effort," said John Lugthart, a biology professor at Dalton State College who has been instrumental in this cleanup since its inception. "There's always going to be trash out there, sadly."
The 26th annual cleanup is set for Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at:
• The Conasauga River at the Carlton Petty Road bridge.
• The Conasauga River at the Highway 2 bridge.
• The Conasauga River at the Lower King’s Bridge and Norton Bridge.
• Holly Creek, in the Chattahoochee National Forest in Murray County.
• The Mill Creek tributary in Dalton.
• Dalton's Lakeshore Park.
• Dalton's Crown Creek.
• The Conasauga River Snorkeling Hole in Tennessee.
Pre-registration is not required, as volunteers can register at their chosen site on Saturday.
This cleanup started 26 years ago at one location, and now it's grown to include hundreds of volunteers at eight locations, said Amy Hartline, recycling and education program coordinator for the Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority. "John works so hard on this, and he's done an amazing job of keeping the passion (while) scaling up the" operation.
"When we began, we didn't even know if it would become an annual event," but Gretchen, his wife, and Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful, the local affiliate for Keep America Beautiful and a nonprofit dedicated to engaging individuals to take greater responsibility for their local environment, have been involved "from the beginning, and it's gratifying to see how the partners have grown over time," Lugthart said. This event "brings attention to the issues of the river."
The Tennessee location is new this year, and "they reached out to us because they wanted to be involved, which is great," Hartline said. "We're covering a huge amount of ground."
Participants are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes or boots and a mask. Gloves, long pants and long-sleeved shirts are recommended. Hip or chest waders can also be useful. Trash bags and cleanup supplies will be provided.
Typically, volunteers receive T-shirts from Rivers Alive Georgia, but this year they'll get neck buffs in acknowledgement of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. More information on the event can be found at http://www.dwswa.org/keep-dalton-whitfield-beautiful/.
The cleanup effort is a vehicle for individuals to "get outside and do something in a group setting without the dangers" of extended personal closeness that have become a worry during the pandemic, Hartline said. "We'll have lots of hand sanitizer, and it's easy to social distance because we're outside."
"You might not think so, but picking up trash is kind of fun," Lugthart said with a laugh. "It's a group effort, and it's so encouraging to see how the area looks after you're done."
Part of the reason Brenda Jackson is so passionate about the watershed cleanup is due to "some of the disastrous things we have found in our rivers," from portable toilets and microwave ovens to brake rotors and pots and pans, said the Murray County Extension coordinator. "A couple of years ago, we pulled 17 tires out of the river."
"That kind of stuff just does not belong in our water," Jackson said. "Trash needs to go in the trash."
"We pick up 9,000-10,000 pounds of garbage every year," Hartline said. "If we didn't do this, all that (refuse) would just accumulate more."
The Conasauga River and its tributaries represent one of the six most biologically diverse freshwater river systems in the United States, home to 24 endangered species and a dozen imperiled species, Hartline said.
"Some of these species only live in this river, and if they die off, they're gone forever, so it's our responsibility to keep that from happening," she said.
Removing litter protects those species, as well as aquatic life in the Gulf of Mexico, where this water eventually ends up, she said.
"A portion of the trash here flows through to the ocean and breaks into microplastics, which are so hard to clean up" and dangerous to organisms.
"There's a lot at stake, for sure," Lugthart said. "We have this remarkable diversity in the Conasauga and some of its tributaries, but also some threats."
Those threats aren't limited to garbage, either, he said. Rivers all over — not just the Conasauga — battle sedimentation, which "smothers habitat and brings herbicides and insecticides that can have toxic effects" into the river.
Stormwater runoff is also a concern, as it brings chemicals into the river, but landowners with streams on their property can help by maintaining vegetated buffers alongside those bodies of water, he said.
"That acts as a filter to keep out contaminants."
The 2019 Diversity of Partnerships Award is a testament to Lugthart and other stakeholders growing the cleanup to include so many different organizations, at least 18 this year, Hartline said.
"It's nice to have an award that honors that collaboration, it's exciting to see something so many want to be involved with, and it's neat that so many people care," she said.
The annual watershed cleanup is rewarding in part because of how many different agencies, organizations, groups and businesses get involved, Jackson said.
"It shows how much support we have and how much our community cares about the environment."
Members of Murray County 4-H, for example, are a fixture, she said, adding, "These kids want to give back."
By volunteering at one of the cleanup sites, individuals "get a chance to see some of our hidden gems and why it's important to protect these treasures," she said. "They might go somewhere they haven't been before, and they'll want to come back to spend more time there."
Lugthart has heard from many volunteers over the years who hadn't spent much — if any — time on the river or its tributaries, but who became converts after helping with the cleanup.
"Making a connection with our natural areas is so important," he said. "We tend to get in ruts where we go to the same places."
