In a time when first responders are under even more stress than usual due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19), Antioch Baptist Church offered them a drive-thru lunch last Friday and plans breakfast for them this Friday and dinner on Sept. 11.
"We greatly appreciate it," said Lt. Wesley Gibson, who has been with the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office since 2008. "It means a lot."
This is "great, and it doesn't happen a lot, especially in these times, when everything is so confrontational," said Maria Pack, a crime scene investigator who has been a member of the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office for 16 years. These past few weeks and months "have been crazy, with all the COVID-19 stuff, and all the riots" in various cities throughout the country.
The fact that police officers must respond to all calls anywhere, at any time, is placing mental and emotional strain on some officers during the pandemic, Dalton's police chief, Cliff Cason, acknowledged last week. While many in the public can take steps to mitigate their risk against COVID-19, such as isolating themselves, that's not possible for police, as they have to go out into the community to serve, and "it's an unknown every day (for us)."
"We've all felt so helpless, like there's nothing we can do, but this is something we can do," said Randy Kendrick, a member of the congregation of Antioch Baptist Church and its choir director. "Police are under such attack, but we want to show support, that we're not against you."
Dalton and Whitfield County first responders could pick up a Chick-fil-A sandwich, chips, dessert and a beverage at the church last Friday. Several church members volunteered to assist with the operation.
Between the pandemic, "and everything going on with police right now, we wanted to show our support for first responders, especially police," said Donald Cantrell, who is "going on my 13th year'' as pastor of Antioch Baptist Church. "This is a great way to reach into the community, but also a chance to get all of our people working together."
Attendance for church services has fallen during the pandemic, but "we're able to get a lot of our people here for this," Cantrell said. Several teenagers in the congregation made signs of welcome and support for first responders and displayed them on Friday, too, so "this really was a collaborative effort."
"I appreciate police officers and first responders, and this is a small way of" demonstrating that gratitude, said Skyler Bermudez, 16, who had a "Thank you first responders" sign on Friday. "They come out to help us whenever we need it."
The congregation isn't stopping with last Friday's lunch, either, said Kendrick, who devised the first responder appreciation plan. This Friday, they plan to give out breakfast items, like biscuits, pastries and coffee, to first responders at the church, and then they aim to hand out dinner foods on Sept. 11.
The breakfast will run roughly from 7 to 9 a.m., with the dinner approximately from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Kendrick said. "We're trying to cover all the different shifts people work."
