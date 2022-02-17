The Dalton Academy has been awarded the Advanced Placement (AP) Capstone Diploma program — "one of the most prestigious and rigorous college-prep academic programs high school students can immerse themselves in," according to the school's principal — by the College Board, a not-for-profit that helps more than seven million students prepare for college each year.
This is "momentous for us," because this program "aligns nicely with (our) vision and mission, (as) it will prepare our diverse student population to become skilled collaborators, critical thinkers and consumers of information,” according to Matthew Mederios, principal of the first-year high school. “The Capstone courses will give students flexibility to explore the complex topics affecting their lives and will bring rigor and relevance to their learning.”
The innovative program encourages students to develop skills for college and career success, including critical thinking, research, collaboration and communication, and it consists of two yearlong courses taken in sequence, AP Seminar and AP Research, according to Dalton Public Schools. Students who score a 3 or higher in AP Seminar and AP Research and on four additional AP exams of their choosing earn the AP Capstone Diploma, while students who score a 3 or higher in both AP Seminar and AP Research but not on four additional AP exams earn the AP Seminar and Research Certificate.
It "helps set our students apart in the college application process," and by the end of their junior years students should have the potential to earn their AP Capstone diplomas, Mederios said. Then, as seniors, they can dual enroll at a college or university full time, if they choose, another "huge advantage" for college, and "we look forward to three years from now when (this cohort) is the first to graduate from The Dalton Academy" with AP Capstone diplomas.
On Monday, several students officially declared their intent to pursue the AP Capstone Diploma at The Dalton Academy.
"It takes courage to step out and do this, but you're taking a chance that is well worth it," Superintendent Tim Scott told the students. "We're global — (you'll compete with) everyone in the world (for college acceptance and jobs) — but this will put you ahead of a lot of them."
This program "will benefit students and provide more opportunities," said ninth-grader Diego Santana, part of the initial crop of AP Capstone students. "It'll give us an edge over other students."
It is "a good opportunity, and we're the first (at this) new school," said classmate Naomi Lovo. "It's very helpful," especially for a student like Lovo who eventually wants to attend law school to become an attorney, and "very rare."
Santana hopes an AP Capstone Diploma will assist him as he tries to get into medical school eventually, he said. "I'm looking forward to new things" in the AP classes, as he's already learned "a lot" in his AP Human Geography course this year.
That class, which launches ninth-graders on their AP Capstone journey, provided a "bigger and better picture" of the world, Lovo said. "You learn deeper."
With the AP Capstone program, students are equipped not only for the transition to college but "these critical thinking, argumentative and writing skills will follow you into your careers," said Cindy Wiggins, who teaches the AP Seminar course, among others. "Arguing is more about others than yourself — we have to understand other perspectives — and we'll teach you how to look at multiple perspectives in the seminar class."
"In this program, you have control over what you study — you choose projects you're passionate about — and we do better when we choose something we care about," Wiggins added. This program "will make you more well-rounded, better citizens, because that is what we need today."
With the opening of The Dalton Academy, Dalton Public Schools now boasts a pair of high schools "of choice" that are both "equitable and excellent, (with) diverse opportunities for students," said Matt Evans, chairman of the Dalton Board of Education. That makes Dalton Public Schools a "better" school system, and the AP Capstone program will prepare Dalton Academy students "for their best future."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.