Each year the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society grants scholarships to high school seniors.
2022 scholarship applicants must be seniors at one of the six area public high schools: Coahulla Creek, Dalton, Murray County, North Murray, Northwest Whitfield and Southeast Whitfield. Students must hold good academic records and plan to continue their studies beyond high school.
Applications and guidelines are provided to the six high schools by January, and are available from guidance offices and social studies teachers.
Completed applications, photos and copies of original research are due no later than Friday, April 1, to the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society electronically (director@whitfield murray.org), via mail (P.O. Box 6180, 715 Chattanooga Ave. Dalton, GA, 30722-6180) or delivered in person.
The scholarship committee of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society will meet by mid-April to consider applicants and select recipients. More than one award may be given at each school. Selections will be made early enough so that awards may be presented at each high schools’ spring awards ceremonies.
Each scholarship recipient will also be given a year’s free membership in the historical society.
