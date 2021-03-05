Applications being accepted for School Crashers makeover program

Georgia United Credit Union Foundation, in partnership with Georgia United Credit Union, invites the local community to help make a difference in the lives of children by nominating a deserving school for a School Crashers makeover. You can nominate a deserving school at gucufoundation.org/schoolcrashers.
Now through March 31, the community members are encouraged to nominate an accredited k-12 school in Georgia that would benefit from a facility improvement project. Project requests for structural, electrical or plumbing enhancements will not be considered. The schools with the most compelling story will be chosen as School Crashers recipients in April.
This marks the eighth year of the School Crashers program and is Georgia United Foundation’s largest community service project. The program brings together communities by supporting local school systems with the end goal of improving the learning environment for students, faculty and staff. The program is funded through the Georgia United Foundation with supporting donations from generous sponsors and donor partners. Projects are completed by Georgia United Credit Union team members, community partners, sponsors and volunteers.
Over the past seven years, School Crashers has provided 50 makeovers with improvements valued at almost $1.4 million. Project plans are designed for each school and improvements are typically finished during the summer before school resumes in the fall. Prior recipients have received a variety of improvements including landscaping, painting projects, technology, furniture, carpet, outdoor classrooms, a therapeutic garden, sensory room, new playground equipment and custom attire. Photos of past School Crashers recipients are available on the foundation website.
