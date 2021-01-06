Applications for Emergency Food and Shelter Program being accepted now

Whitfield County will receive $38,064 and Murray County will receive $14,395 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in each county.
The Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) has based this jurisdiction's phase 38 award on the jurisdiction's total number of unemployed as compared to the total number of unemployed in all qualifying jurisdictions. The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of Churches of Christ in the USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide. Each county local board is charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
The local boards reflect the makeup of the national board and include representation from the county and will determine how the funds awarded to each county are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. Each local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
• Be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government.
• Be eligible to receive federal funds.
• Have an accounting system.
• Practice nondiscrimination.
• Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs.
• If they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.
Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. United Way of Northwest Georgia receives funding to administer the funds for the local boards in Murray and Whitfield counties.
EFSP funds must be used to supplement food and shelter services and may not be used as seed money for new programs. The key responsibility of participating organizations is to provide assistance within the intent of the program. Agencies may receive funds to provide food, shelter and supportive services, including, but not limited to:
• Food services, such as congregate meals or groceries.
• Lodging in a mass shelter, or in a hotel/motel or other off-site shelter facility limited to 30 days assistance per individual or household.
• One month rent or mortgage assistance to prevent eviction or foreclosure.
• Utility assistance for one month of service for gas, electric and water service.
• Supplies, including but not limited to cleaning supplies, and small equipment essential to feed or shelter people, not exceeding $300 per item.
Whitfield County distributed the last round of EFSP funds to Dalton Organizations of Churches United for People (DOC-UP), the Salvation Army, Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center, Oak Haven, City of Refuge, Dalton Greater Works, Soul Station and the Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry.
Murray County has distributed EFSP funds previously with the Salvation Army and the Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for EFSP funds and receiving the phase 38 application must contact Margaret Zeisig, director of community solutions at the United Way of Northwest Georgia, at (706) 876-1599 or by email at margaret.zeisig@ourunitedway.org to get an emailed application. Completed applications must be emailed to Zeisig no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25.
