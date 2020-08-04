Applications open for 2020 Citizens Government Academy

The best way for residents to learn how their local government works to serve them is to let them go behind the scenes and see it all for themselves — and that's exactly what Dalton's Citizens Government Academy is designed to do. The city will once again host the popular nine-week program this fall, but with some changes dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The class is scheduled to meet on Tuesday evenings in September and October from 6 until 9:30. The program will give participants an up-close look at every aspect of the city’s operations, including public safety, public works, parks and recreation, and more.
Participants will meet the elected officials who set the course for city government and also the city staff who make each department work. Most of the classroom sessions will be conducted at City Hall this fall instead of at the various departments to allow for greater social distancing. Wearing a face mask is required to enter City Hall. Because the current COVID-19 pandemic makes tours of most city facilities difficult, any of those tours will be accomplished virtually at City Hall.
The Citizens Government Academy showcases the services being provided to Dalton’s residents and businesses. The program's aim is to give a better understanding of how the city uses taxpayer funding to provide high-quality services to residents, and also an understanding of Dalton’s significant and positive impact on the region.
Participants will receive an up-close look at every aspect of the city’s operations and learn about the roles and functions of each city department. Organizers hope that the program will also inspire participants to take an active role in shaping the direction of local government.
To apply online to participate, visit daltonga.gov/govacad.
