Applications open for Citizens Government Academy

Local government does more for the community than you might realize. You can learn just how much work the city of Dalton does every day — and how you can get involved — by participating in the city’s annual Citizens Government Academy.
The fourth edition of the academy will meet nine times this fall and give participants an up close and behind the scenes look at every aspect of city operations. And the best news is that after scaling back the program in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, the program will be back to normal this fall with visits and tours of various city facilities.
The class will meet on nine Tuesday evenings from Aug. 31 until Oct. 26 from 6 to 9:30. The classes will be hosted at different city department buildings with presentations led by elected officials and appointed city leaders. Participants will get a look at public safety, public works, parks and recreation, and more. In addition to meeting the elected officials who set the course for city government, participants will hear from the city staff members who make each department work.
The goal of the Citizens Government Academy is to better inform city residents about how local government is working to make our community a better place to live, work and play. The program showcases the services being provided to Dalton’s residents and businesses, and the aim is to give a better understanding of Dalton’s significant and positive impact on the region.
Another goal is to inspire participants to get involved either through volunteering on a board or commission, joining the city’s workforce or even running for elected office. Organizers hope the program will also inspire participants to take an active role in shaping the direction of local government.
To apply online to participate, visit daltonga.gov/govacad.
