North Georgia Electric Membership Corp. (NGEMC) was named a 2023 Tree Line USA utility by the Arbor Day Foundation to recognize its dedication to proper vegetation management in its service area.
Tree Line USA, a partnership between the Arbor Day Foundation and the National Association of State Foresters, recognizes public and private utilities for pursuing best practices that protect and cultivate America’s tree canopy. In addition, Tree Line USA promotes delivering safe and reliable electricity while maintaining healthy community forests.
“Trees are essential to creating more green spaces in communities across the United States,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “In addition, they provide important benefits to residents, including clean air, clean water and vital tree shade. Service providers like North Georgia Electric Membership Corp. demonstrate how easily trees and utilities can coexist for the benefit of communities and residents.”
By joining the Tree Line USA program, service providers benefit from lowering line clearance costs due to proper pruning. As a result of those properly pruned and maintained trees, the people benefit from increased reliability of service because those trees will have healthy root systems that decay less, have less structural weakness and ultimately result in fewer downed lines during storms.
NGEMC achieved the Tree Line USA recognition by meeting five program standards: quality tree care, annual worker training, tree planting and public education, a formal tree-based energy conservation and a sponsorship of or participation in an Arbor Day celebration.
More information about Tree Line USA can be found at www.arborday.org/TreeLineUSA.
