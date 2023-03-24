On Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. enjoy a day of archaeology-themed activities at the Chief Vann House.
Families can discover artifacts in dig-boxes or learn about ancient pottery by crafting their own. See the real tools used by archaeologists, hosted by Kennesaw State University’s Student Anthropology Club. Speak with state archaeologists as they present artifacts and maps from the Vann House’s 1958 excavation. Andrew Lee of The Primitive Arts will demonstrate the knapping stone tools for the day. Visitors can piece together broken artifacts, participate in an activity on soil stratigraphy and more.
Through archaeology, the study of material objects left behind by ancient peoples, we can acquire an appreciation for the struggles and victories of our ancestors. We can uncover the artifacts left behind by ancient cities, discover evidence from the rise and fall of nations, or experience a moment in the daily life of a single family in history. Archaeology is not limited to a specific time or place on this planet, and archaeologists can work in any country, not just ancient Egypt. Learn about archaeology for yourself by joining the Chief Vann House for Archaeology Day. There are no excavations currently taking place at the Vann House.
Stay tuned to Friends of the Chief Vann House on Facebook and Gastateparks.org/chiefvannhouse for updates on guest hosts and activities. All activities and demonstrations are included in admission, $6 per person.
Regular hours are Thursday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. December-March closed on Sunday.
Last tour of the day always begins at 4 p.m.
The historic site is at 82 Highway 225 N. in Chatsworth. The phone number is (706) 695-2598 and the email address is vann_house_park@dnr.ga.gov.
