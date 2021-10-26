Arden Forest School to host open house

The Arden Forest School is hosting a community gathering featuring arts, crafts, homemade soaps, medicinals and special guests from JRZ Girls Farm and Whitfield County 4-H on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Attendees can learn about outdoor schooling, sit around the fire, take a stroll in the forest, hear about the school's philosophy and sip on a cup of warm cider. Baked goods will be available.
The Arden Forest School "is a hybrid learning community featuring immersive, significant time outdoors as rooted in contemporary forest school philosophy, blended with quality academic classroom time," according to its website (www.ardenforestschool.com/). Youth attendees learn in a "nature-based, collaborative environment that supports their academic and personal growth as human beings."
