Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 40-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with fugitive from justice.
• A 45-year-old Rome man was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with view obstructed (windshield/other windows), new resident has 30 days to register vehicle, driving on the wrong side of the road and possession of meth.
• A 45-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony probation violation.
• A 27-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of marijuana.
• A 22-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• A 17-year-old Dalton woman was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• An 18-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree forgery, identity theft fraud using/possessing identity information concerning a person, possession and use of drug-related objects, public indecency, pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drug and furnishing/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor.
• A 17-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with financial transaction card theft and financial transaction card fraud.
• A 35-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation and misdemeanor probation violation.
• A 43-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Thursday by state probation with parole violation.
• A 59-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• A 36-year-old Ringgold man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 23-year-old Tunnel Hill woman was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 40-year-old Dalton woman was charged Thursday by state probation with two counts of felony probation violation.
• A 35-year-old Ringgold woman was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.