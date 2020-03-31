Area Arrests for April 1

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.

• Ryan Alex Baggett, 25, 298 Ledford Road, Crandall, was charged Monday by the Eton Police Department with felony probation violation.

• Daniel Malachi Foust, 22, 705 Morningside Drive-4, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor failure to appear and two counts of felony probation violation.

• Rogelio Nolasco-Ramirez, 33, 414 Judson St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, hit and run, failure to stop at a stop sign and driving without a valid license.

• Bryan Paul Givens, 44, 1171 Chattanooga Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

• Tonya Keyt Manery, 42, 1257 N. Glenwood Ave., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and felony probation violation.

