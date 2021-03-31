Area Arrests for April 1

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Lionel Amerson, 45, 129 W. 8th St., Hattiesburg, Mississippi, was charged Tuesday by the Varnell Police Department with being a fugitive from justice (Moss Point, Mississippi).
• Stephani G. Cline-Walraven, 29, 723 Ridge St.-3, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Nathan Matthew Griggs, 40, 300 Shady Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth; possession and use of drug-related objects; misdemeanor driving while license is suspended or revoked; and two counts of felony probation violation.
• Buddy Dewayne Langley, 44, Ralph Chamblee Drive, Menlo, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jacob Cole Rogers, 27, 510 Hensley Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Bradley Scott Turpin, 22, 736 Bishop Pond Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 4 substance; possession to distribute a schedule 3/4/5 substance; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a felony; possession of drugs not in their original container; possession of tools for commission of a crime; misdemeanor theft by shoplifting; and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon.
• Ashlyn Jordan Venable, 27, 50 Biscayne Drive N.W.-6114, Atlanta, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jaylon Montreal Alexar Williams, 25, 640 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Calhoun, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with conspiracy to commit a felony.
