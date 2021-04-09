Area Arrests for April 10-11

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• James Benjamin Dillard, 61, 1847 Riverbend Road-2, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Gregory Paul Goss, 48, 108 Hill Circle, Dalton, was charged Thursday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Megan Nicole Martin, 25, 1102 Reed Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree burglary (forced entry, dwelling).
• Steven Ray Ormes, 58, 108 Harrison Lane S.E., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (multiple substances), driving on the wrong class of driver's license and failure to maintain lane.
• Alexiy Nicoli Zanfardino, 21, 4189 Cohutta Varnell Road, Cohutta, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with computer or electronic pornography.
• Crystal Nell Byars, 35, 197 Dead End Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 4 drug and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Bryant Keith Harris, 42, 27525 Highway 112, Toomsboro, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI.
• Hipolito Morales-Diaz, 32, 309 N. Spencer St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with public drunkenness, felony probation violation and giving false information to a law officer.
• James Timothy Saine, 46, 218 Stackstone Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth and misdemeanor probation violation.
