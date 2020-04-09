Area Arrests for April 10

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Daniel Adam Tinsley, 39, 4251 Verble Sherrell Road, Cookeville, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and disorderly conduct.
• Robert Carpenter, 46, 2665 Millfork Road, Marietta, Ohio, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, felony theft by bringing stolen property into the state and misdemeanor shoplifting.
• Ryan Edward Carpenter, 24, 209 Virginia St., Marietta, Ohio, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, felony theft by bringing stolen property into the state and misdemeanor shoplifting.
• Christopher Dwayne Clowers, 39, 1216 N. Hamilton St.-A, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects and battery (family violence).
• Gene Alan Isner, 42, 403 Maple St., Marietta, Ohio, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, felony theft by bringing stolen property into the state and misdemeanor shoplifting.
