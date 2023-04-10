Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 27-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with sale of a schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance.
• A 21-year-old Milwaukee, Wisconsin, woman was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with speeding, DUI (drugs) and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense.
• A 32-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with obstructing highways, streets, sidewalks or other public passages and DUI.
• A 28-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of hit and run, felony willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, vehicle registration violation, view obstructed, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, tail lights/lenses violation, reckless driving, serious injury by vehicle, failure to report an accident, felony interference with government property, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer while the officer was on duty, criminal trespass and terroristic threats and acts.
• A 37-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, open container violation and brake lights violation.
• A 35-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony theft by bringing stolen property into the state and felony theft by receiving a stolen vehicle.
• A 42-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 32-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 19-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with sale or intent to sell marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and a lights violation.
• A 22-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of aggravated assault (family violence), simple assault, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
• A 30-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with reckless driving, texting while driving, possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, contraband across guard lines, DUI (multiple substances) and hit and run.
• A 31-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with aggravated assault (family violence).
• A 60-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with driving with a suspended or revoked license, removing/affixing a tag with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle, driving without insurance, vehicle registration violation, possession of meth and contraband across guard lines.
• A 49-year-old Rocky Face woman was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (less safe), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and improper left turn.
• A 43-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 20-year-old Dalton woman was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with felony shoplifting.
• A 23-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of marijuana.
• A 33-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with tag light required, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI.
• A 22-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with battery and aggravated assault (family violence).
• A 26-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with fleeing/attempting to elude police, possession and use of drug-related objects, two counts of misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the road, brake light violation, tail lights/lenses violation, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, battery/simple battery (family violence), misdemeanor failure to appear and misdemeanor probation violation.
• A 49-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with reckless conduct, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm on or near a public highway or street.
• A 24-year-old Dalton woman was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• A 52-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated stalking.
• A 34-year-old Dalton woman was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor shoplifting, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 20-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with battery, simple assault (family violence), battery (family violence), misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and felony obstruction of an officer by threat/violence.
