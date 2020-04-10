Area Arrests for April 11

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Melida Nicole Burk, 40, 508 Jefferson Trace, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Heather Lynn Chambers, 32, 2666 Waring Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Cohutta Police Department with felony probation violation.
• David Nored, 34, 13531 Sarasota, Redford, Michigan, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with third-degree forgery (check) and fourth-degree forgery (checks).
• Raul Torres Rivera, 24, 1522 Echota Place-21, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault.
