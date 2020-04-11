Area Arrests for April 12

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Raul Torres Rivera, 24, 1522 Echota Place-21, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault.
• Angela Jones, 48, 308 Charolais Trail, Cohutta, was charged Saturday by the Varnell Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane, unlawful use of central lane, improper lane change or usage and failure to use signal.
• Andrew Ray Wilkinson, 41, 837 Threadmill Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession of a firearm/knife during commission of a felony, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of tools for the commission of a crime (burglary).
