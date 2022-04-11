Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Christopher Lee Carter, 37, homeless, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Kasey Jordan Hampton, 24, 93 Corvette Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony failure to appear.
• Trae Deon McBride, 45, 189 Lakecrest Circle S.W., Calhoun, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Kristy Kay McCann, 43, 386 Will Evans Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony theft by taking.
• Julia Yadira Mendoza, 29, 4156 Highway 225 N.-lot 22, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with burglary (no forced entry, non-residence), criminal trespass, trafficking meth or amphetamine, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Mitchell Parham, 51, 475 Levi Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Harley Hudon Patton, 21, 300 Patrol Road, Forsyth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear and felony probation violation.
• Bryan Ivan Sanchez-Perez, 19, 810 McAfee St.-1, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, DUI (drugs), speeding and driving without a license.
• Jose Jesus Alvarez-Garcia, 28, 903 Underwood St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with first-degree burglary (forced entry, dwelling).
• Victor Alfonso Gonzalez-Villegas, 29, 700 Lexington Court, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Israel De Leon-Ramirez, 22, 219 Atlanta St., Cedartown, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, driving without a valid license, passing vehicles in opposite directions/driving on the wrong side of the road and failure to maintain lane.
• Jeffery Wayne Wardell, 54, 1618 Beechland Place-1, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation..
• Michael Young, 71, 1156 Goodhope Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation, failure to yield while turning left and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.