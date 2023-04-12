Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 57-year-old Crandall woman was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth.
• A 34-year-old Crandall man was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of meth and taillights/lenses required for vehicles manufactured prior to Jan. 1, 1954.
• A 36-year-old Chattanooga man was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 17-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, following too closely and driving permit holder driving without a class C or higher licensed driver age 21 or older in vehicle.
• A 25-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated stalking.
• A 43-year-old Hampton man was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by receiving stolen property and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• A 24-year-old Tunnel Hill man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 45-year-old Rex man was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by receiving stolen property.
• A 60-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.