Area Arrests

Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.

  • Andrew Chukwuemek Haladu-Okonweze, 25, 1930 Brady Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Varnell Police Department with felony failure to appear.
  • Michael Allen Andrew Parker, 30, 4055 Gordon Springs Road, Rocky Face, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 4 drug, drugs not in the original container, possession and use of drug-related objects, giving false information to a law officer and driving with a suspended or revoked license and by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor failure to appear.
  • Aliss Renee Duinkerken, 44, 5163 N. Jefferson Highway, Monticello, Florida, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
  • Marta Paniagua, 24, 1404 Elite Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation, operating a vehicle without a proper tag/decal, headlights violation and tint violation.
  • Dornell Robert Redmond, 42, 200 S. Line St., Calhoun, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.

