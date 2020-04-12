Area Arrests for April 13

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Nicholas Terrelle Greene, 24, 1039 Factory St., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation, felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Billy Joe McNabb, 55, 2750 Dalton-Old Rome Road, Calhoun, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Jose G. Zamora-Ortiz, 19, 1413 Heather Way, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI.
• Berny Henry, 35, no address listed, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
