Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 33-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 49-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Tuesday by the Eton Police Department with DUI (drugs) and permitting an unlicensed person to drive.
• A 40-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, misdemeanor shoplifting, misdemeanor failure to appear and misdemeanor probation violation.
• A 41-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with second-degree criminal damage to private property.
• A 20-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor shoplifting and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 24-year-old College Park man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking.
• A 45-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 35-year-old Richton Park, Illinois, man was charged Tuesday by the state Motor Carrier Compliance Division with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios.
