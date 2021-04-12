Area Arrests for April 13

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• David Lyn Gunter, 36, 33 Simmons Flat, Trion, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Avery Lee Smith, 55, 3124 Tennga Gregory Road, Crandall, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with contraband across guard lines, possession of marijuana, possession of meth and criminal trespass.
• Michael Keith Adams, 46, 144 Earls Way, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor stalking and two counts of second-degree criminal damage to private property.
• James Andrew Baker, 60, 143 Yonah Way, Tunnel Hill, was charged Friday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Ashley Jordan Baldridge, 31, homeless, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with simple assault, battery, simple battery, terroristic threats and acts, simple battery against law enforcement personnel and obstruction of an officer by threat/violence.
• Steven Paul Coleman, 48, 2016 Red Cut Road-D, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jeffery Arthur Cress, 59, 212 Hudson Way, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with failure to register as a sex offender/comply with requirements.
• James Peyton Davis, 23, 3315 Terrace Ave., Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, safety belts violation, failure to maintain lane and driving too fast for conditions.
• Andrew Dylan Shawnlee Deal, 22, 276 Mozart Way, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance.
• Charles Sebran Dunn, 40, 306 Charles Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with obscured or missing license plate, two counts of expired license plate, two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana, possession of meth, DUI (drugs) and unlawful for any person to purchase/possess/have under his control any controlled substance.
• Liam Ladd Lingerfelt, 19, 79 Highland Way, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI under 21 and failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping.
• Christopher Ray Waters, 29, 109 W. Waterworks St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with parole violation.
• Ricco Antonio Weaver Jr., 19, 1467 Enchanted Forest Drive, Conley, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and obtaining/attempting to obtain dangerous drugs by fraud, forgery or concealment of facts.
• Oscar Andres, 25, 165 Lakewood Drive N.E., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, following too closely and hit and run.
• Eric Charles Arrington, 32, 408 Florence Ave., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with reckless conduct, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, disorderly conduct, DUI (multiple substances), DUI (endangering a child while under the influence of drugs), obstruction of an officer by threat/violence, failure to maintain lane and driving with a suspended or revoked license and by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Billy David Barker, 44, 159 Bud Hardy Road, Calhoun, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with burglary (forced entry, dwelling), criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and possession of meth.
• Danita Shanda Lateace Bernheisel, 33, 2312 E. Morris St.-2, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated stalking.
• Steven Kevin Character, 32, 556 Horseshoe Way-H105, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation, following too closely, hit and run and failure to report an accident.
• Nicholas Gerald Cloer, 38, 366 Lyles Road, Crandall, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (family violence).
• Alyssa Rennee Hooper, 21, 508 N. Second Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's office with misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny and financial transaction card fraud.
• Malachi Jeremiah Horn, 24, 177 Holly Creek Cool Springs Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Diana Quijano, 20, 409 Claude St., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with burglary (forced entry, dwelling) and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Linda Susanne Raulston, 46, 1278 Haley Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with disorderly conduct, criminal trespass of property without permission and felony probation violation.
• Juan Anthony Rodriguez, 25, 1201 Foster St., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with false imprisonment and two counts of simple assault (family violence).
• Samantha King Sanford, 36, 52 Shope Ridge Road, Ringgold, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Edward David White, 59, 1601 Beechland Place-2, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with burglary (forced entry, dwelling) and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Miguel Ybarra Jr., 38, 1706 Vann Way, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with burglary (forced entry, dwelling), possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Sylvia Cantrell, 43, 437 Fourth Ave., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, failure to maintain lane, driving without insurance and operating a motor vehicle with suspended/revoked/canceled registration.
• Robin Wayne Fowler, 57, 3304 Bishop St., Tunnel Hill, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Luis Antonio Gomez-Gonzalez, 26, 615 Peachtree St.-3, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, obstruction of an officer by threat/violence and misdemeanor failure to appear and by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Amy Suzanne Holmes, 39, 650 Sugar Hollow Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and simple assault (family violence).
• Christopher William Loveless, 37, 4222 Keith Valley Road, Cohutta, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Patricia Ann Patterson, 65, 1915 Richard Bennett Road, Crandall, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (multiple substances).
