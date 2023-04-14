AA

Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.

• A 20-year-old Knoxville, Tennessee, man was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with second-degree criminal damage to private property, criminal trespass, simple battery against a person who is 65 or older or who was pregnant at the time of the offense, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and burglary.

• A 22-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with speeding and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

• A 51-year-old Resaca woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

• An 18-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of child molestation, aggravated sexual battery and two counts of sexual battery against a child under 16.

• A 37-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

• A 49-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.

• A 38-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor failure to appear, felony probation violation and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.

• A 27-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.

• A 27-year-old Springfield, Illinois, man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile.

• A 32-year-old Dawsonville woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

• A 53-year-old Tunnel Hill man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.

• A 39-year-old man, no address listed, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.

