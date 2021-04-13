Area Arrests for April 14

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Cameron Franklin Lee Davis, 27, 676 Falcon Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony tampering with evidence; discharge of a weapon on or near a public highway or street; discharge of a firearm on the property of another; reckless conduct; receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender probationer; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; simple assault (family violence) and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Elmer Campbell Jr., 29, 971 Miracle Drive-210, Rocky Face, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony failure to appear and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Jeffery Keith Dunn, 36, 1914 Brady Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation and battery (family violence).
• Thomas Brandon Ragan, 26, 1103 Glen Cove Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with exploit/deprive services to disabled/elder/resident and misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking.
• Bradley Everette Simmons, 49, 203 Tilton Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Joshua Brandon Slaton, 30, 416 Southern Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Tracey Lee Stephens, 35, 1402 Norton Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with disorderly conduct and two counts of felony willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Matthew William Woeltje, 21, 412 Treadwell Road-213, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with felony failure to appear.
• Ryan Andrew Bevil, 40, 1898 Middle Summit Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, simple battery, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
• Kenneth Ray Townsend, 61, 140 Highway 225, Crandall, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, driving too fast for conditions, driving without operating brake lights or signal devices and operating a motor vehicle while registration is suspended/revoked/canceled.
