Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Lawrence David Anderson, 41, 1302 Highway 201, LaFayette, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with two counts of aggravated assault, third-degree cruelty to children and misdemeanor stalking.
• Christopher Neil Burrell, 44, 1064 Leonard Bridge Road-Y, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Crystal Nell Byars, 36, 202 Indian Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Zaccheus Holt, 26, no address listed, was charged Tuesday by the Eton Police Department with possession of marijuana and contraband across guard lines.
• Ernesto Elias Miguel, 24, 1935 Valley Brook Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, felony probation violation, failure to maintain lane, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, failure to reduce speed passing a stationary emergency/towing/maintenance vehicle and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Geovanni Salaices-Fraire, 23, 214 Midge Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession and use of drug-related objects and DUI (drugs).
• Jeffery Lewis Willis, 52, 3174 Old Crider Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• James Clayton Winters Jr., 43, 596 Edwards Drive N.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Miguel Juan Juan, 23, 1613 Antioch Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, driving without a valid license and failure to maintain lane.
• Christopher Jason Phillips, 48, 230 Williard Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear, contempt of Superior Court and misdemeanor failure to appear.
