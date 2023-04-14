Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 38-year-old Rome woman was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with following too closely, driving too fast for conditions, reckless driving and DUI.
• A 37-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (drugs).
• A 34-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with serious injury by vehicle, DUI and failure to yield when entering/crossing a roadway.
• An 18-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with tag light required, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of tobacco products by a minor.
• A 39-year-old Rising Fawn man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• A 48-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with parole violation and by state probation with felony probation violation.
• A 31-year-old Cleveland, Tennessee, man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 41-year-old Tunnel Hill man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with burglary (forced entry, dwelling), financial transaction card fraud and exploiting/depriving services to a disabled/elder/resident.
• A 28-year-old Goodlettsville, Tennessee, man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 53-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 41-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of meth, two counts of felony probation violation, three counts of misdemeanor failure to appear and unlawful for an employee of a gang to conduct crime.
• A 34-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a schedule 4 drug.
• A 43-year-old Dalton woman was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 47-year-old Dillon, South Carolina, man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• A 39-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.