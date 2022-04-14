Area Arrests

Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.

• Russel Eric Allen Blanton, 33, 128 Sutton Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs), reckless driving, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving with a suspended or revoked license, speeding, failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, driving on the wrong side of the road, simple battery (family violence), disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal damage to property (public) and four counts of criminal trespass.

• Christopher Jerrid Byers, 30, 128 Keith Ave.-C, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation. 

• John Ticen Croy, 19, 432 Lower Dawnville Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

• Francisco Javier Delgadillo-Ramirez, 27, 127 Chesapeake Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and operating a vehicle without a valid decal on the license plate. 

• Elias Marcelo Nunez, 24, 144 Emerald Parkway, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

• Christopher Lamar Trammell, 49, 1920 Commons Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation, simple assault, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and misdemeanor failure to appear. 

• Harold Joseph Traynor, 46, 105 Hickory Knoll Drive, Canton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with third-degree forgery (check). 

• Tasha Leanne Utley, 40, 719 Betty St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects. 

• Johnny Shane Rymer, 38, 426 Greeson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (less safe). 

