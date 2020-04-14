Area Arrests for April 15

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Freddie Freeman Hamilton Jr., 36, 973 Center Hill Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with disorderly conduct and three counts of obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
• Zoe Loveta Ingle, 21, 2340 River Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and two counts of felony failure to appear.
• Christopher Shawn Reed, 36, 514 Foster Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with battery (family violence), simple battery (family violence), two counts of cruelty to children and three counts of misdemeanor stalking.
• Isaiah Storm Yarber, 21, 10479 Highway 225 N., Crandall, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with second-degree forgery, possession of meth, giving false information to a law officer, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and misdemeanor shoplifting.
